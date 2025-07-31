© 2025
Al Landry, father of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, dies

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Greg LaRose (Louisiana Illuminator)
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Louisiana House of Representatives on the opening day of a legislative special session, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate, Pool)
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
/
10045192A
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Louisiana House of Representatives on the opening day of a legislative special session, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate, Pool)

Gov. Jeff Landry announced on social media that his father, St. Martin Parish architect and business owner Al James Landry, died Wednesday. In his remembrance, the governor lamented his loss while noting the death of his mother, Edna Bienvenu Landry, in 2019.

“Today that angel has returned to scoop her soulmate from this wretched Earth … for my father, who was the quiet, silent foundation, who provided a steady hand to all of her acts of mercy, her outpouring of kindness, caring, and compassion, has waited in anguish for this day to come,” Gov. Landry wrote. “For his loss of her on Earth has been unbearable, he has been like a ship without no rudder or compass … for she was his Northern Star.”

Al and Edna Landry married on Jan. 23, 1970, according to her obituary. In addition to the governor, the couple is survived by a daughter, Becki, sons Benjamin and Al Jr., and seven grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for Al Landry were not immediately available.
Greg LaRose (Louisiana Illuminator)
