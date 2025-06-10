Louisiana Senate adds $1.2 billion to budget for one-time projects

With the end of the legislative session approaching, the Louisiana Senate approved a revised state budget Monday, adding at least $1.2 billion that was not in the House version of the bill.

The money would come from the $3.9 billion in state’s Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund, which holds some of the funds collected through corporate and severance taxes.

The Senate would spend that money on one-time projects to improve infrastructure, higher education facilities and economic development.

The budget bill, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, now goes back to the House for concurrence or further negotiations with the Senate before the session is scheduled to end on Thursday.

The money added by the Senate includes $709 million for major transportation projects, $275 million for site development and business incentives and $75 million for local water system upgrades.

Another $43 million is dedicated to higher education needs such as deferred maintenance and construction, while $23 million would go to criminal justice infrastructure.

“The Senate has done a solid job with this budget limiting government growth and prioritizing funding for infrastructure so our state can continue to advance,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Glen Womack, R-Harrisonburg.

Like the House bill, the Senate’s version of the budget also includes $199 million for teacher stipends of $2,000 for K-12 teachers and $1,000 for support workers at public schools.

But the Senate restores $30 million for high-dose tutoring programs that the House had cut.

It also slashes the proposed appropriation for Gov. Jeff Landry’s LA GATOR program that would let parents use state money to pay to send their children to private schools.

Landry and the House wanted to spend $93.5 million for LA GATOR in the next fiscal year. But given concerns about the state’s longer-term financial picture and the potential impact on funding for public schools, the Senate proposed cutting that to $43.5 million.

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, called the process a collaborative effort between the chambers.

“Unity is what makes this process work,” he said. “What we’re doing today changes the overall budget climate in our state. It sets the stage for a better tomorrow.”