Early voting for May 3 election begins Saturday

Early voting for Louisiana’s May 3 Municipal General Election will begin Saturday, April 19. Voters in East Baton Rouge will also choose a new state representative in a Special Primary Election.

Early voting will last through Saturday, April 26. You can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week, except Sundays.

The deadline to register to vote has already passed. Voters have until April 29 to request an absentee ballot, and until May 2 to return it. You can learn more about absentee voting on the Secretary of State’s website.

Sample ballots are available on the Geaux Vote app and online voter portal.

To vote in Louisiana, you must be:

Registered by the deadline

At least 18 years old

A U.S. citizen

A legal resident

Not under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony

Not judicially declared mentally incompetent

Be sure to bring a current and valid photo ID with your signature with you to your polling place.

Options include:

Louisiana driver’s license

Louisiana special ID

LA Wallet digital driver’s license

Military ID

Some other generally recognized picture ID

You can find an early voting location near you on the Secretary of State’s website.