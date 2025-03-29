© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Friday 3/28: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

In historic vote, new City of St. George chooses leaders, rejects charter

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published March 29, 2025 at 11:42 PM CDT
The City of St. George elected their first leaders on Saturday, nearly a year after the city was incorporated.
cmannphoto/Getty Images Signature/Canva
The City of St. George elected their first leaders on Saturday, nearly a year after the city was incorporated.

Almost a year after the suburb was incorporated into a city, voters in St. George elected their first leaders on Saturday. Residents also voted against adopting a home rule charter, which would have established the city’s governing structure.

With 65% of the vote, Interim Mayor Dustin Yates, who was appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry last year, defeated Jim Morgan in the mayoral race.

Voters chose Republicans David Dellucci and Jim Talbot for two at-large city council seats. Dellucci received 28% of the vote, while Talbot secured 23%.

Since none of the candidates secured 50% of the vote, the District 4 race will go into a runoff between Republican Patricia "Patty" Cook and Independent David Madaffari, who edged out Justin Turner by just three votes to make the runoff election. Cook had 45% of the vote.

Louisiana voters decided on four proposed constitutional amendments on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Politics
Election results: Louisiana voters reject constitutional amendments
Athina Morris
Louisiana voters rejected all four proposed amendments to the state constitution on Saturday.

Residents voted down the home rule charter, which would have established a council-manager form of

government, dividing powers between a city council, a city manager, and a mayor. The city manager would’ve been responsible for most day-to-day operations.

Since it didn’t pass, the St. George will continue to operate under Louisiana's default Lawrason Act government, the Advocate reported. 

This story is developing and will be updated.
Tags
Politics City of St. George2025 electionsmayormayoral electionElectionsVoteVotingvoter turnoutLouisiana NewsLouisiana
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris