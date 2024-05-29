Senate approves bills targeting DEI in schools, vaccine requirements

Lawmakers in the Senate gave final approval to a bill requiring public schools and universities to report diversity initiatives and related spending to the Legislature.

They also approved a bill making it a crime to be in Louisiana if the person entered the country illegally. It heads next to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.

Another bill that requires schools to send home information about vaccine exemptions when communicating about vaccine requirements also passed the Senate. It goes back to the House for review of some changes.

And Landry signed a bill making it a crime to come within 25 feet of an on-duty police officer if told by law enforcement to stay back. The law includes penalties up to 60 days in jail and $500 in fines.