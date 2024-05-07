© 2024
Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Jewish advocates push to get anti-gassing bill passed

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 7, 2024
Members of advocacy group Jews Against Gassing gather on the steps of the state Capitol on April 16, 2024, in support of a bill to remove nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in Louisiana.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
Members of the advocacy group Jews Against Gassing gather on the steps of the state Capitol on April 16, 2024, in support of a bill to remove nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in Louisiana.

A group of Jewish advocates is pushing for lawmakers to get rid of nitrogen gas hypoxia as an execution method.

The group, Jews Against Gassing, met on the steps of the state Capitol on Monday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, to call on a House committee to schedule a hearing on a bill that would remove gassing from the list of execution methods allowed under state law.

Lawmakers just added the method, along with electrocution, earlier this year. The Jews Against Gassing Coalition opposes the method, noting similarities to methods used during the Holocaust.

The bill already passed the full Senate and is waiting on a hearing in the House Criminal Justice Committee.

The full House advanced a bill to require all schools and universities to report on diversity initiatives and spending. That proposal heads next to the Senate.
Louisiana News, Capitol Access, Louisiana State Legislature, Criminal Justice, execution, diversity
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
