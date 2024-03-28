Bills targeting school vaccine requirements advance from House committee

The House Education Committee advanced a bill that would prevent public and private schools in Louisiana, including universities, from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rep. Kathy Edmonston, a Republican from Gonzales, authored the bill. She says COVID is not vaccine preventable. The vaccine can significantly lower the risk of serious illness and hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Edmonston brought the same legislation last year and the full Legislature approved it. It was vetoed by former Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. The state’s new Republican governor, Jeff Landry, supports the bill.

Edmonston also brought back another bill that would require schools to include exemption information when they send families information about vaccine requirements. That bill also passed last year but was vetoed.

Both bills head next to the full House.