This week in politics: Louisiana redistricting case in court again — and more

Every Friday, politics reporter Molly Ryan rounds up the news of the week from the campaign trail and beyond.

A quick reminder that Louisiana’s early voting period for the primary election ends tomorrow: Saturday, Oct. 7.

Parishes are operating designated early polling places for early voting until 6 p.m. on Saturday. (Find yours here.)

Voters’ final opportunity to cast a ballot in the primary will be on primary day itself, Oct. 14, when polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Louisiana redistricting case returns to court

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Friday in a case centered on the redrawing of Louisiana’s congressional map.

The hearing marks another step in a legal battle that has dragged on for well over a year — one that voting rights advocates hope will end with a second majority-Black district in Louisiana.

About every 10 years, states are tasked with redrawing their Congressional districts, according to updated demographics from the U.S. Census. When Louisiana redrew its six-district map in early 2022, it included only one district in which the majority of residents were Black – but about a third of the state’s residents are Black.

Organizations and residents concerned that the map didn’t fairly offer Black Louisianans representation in Congress challenged the map in court.

On Friday, the Fifth Circuit panel heard arguments from parties on both sides of the issue. The panel must make a decision about whether to overturn a federal district judge’s ruling that prohibits Louisiana from using its current congressional map — or to keep the prohibition in place and push forward with the redrawing of Louisiana’s U.S. House of Representatives districts.

During Friday’s hearing, the judges said their questioning does not reflect their opinion. But they repeatedly mentioned sending the case to a full trial with an expedited timeline, so the issue can be resolved ahead of the 2024 elections.

Neither party seemed opposed to a trial. But they disagree on whether to keep the lower court’s injunction — which will dictate what Louisiana’s map looks like in the meantime.

More political news from across the state

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise announces bid for top House role — WWNO, New Orleans

In a letter to his colleagues posted to X — formerly Twitter — Scalise wrote in strong terms of uniting Republicans against what he called "failing liberal policies," committing to a conservative agenda and asked for support in his bid for the top House leadership role. The announcement came a day after House members' historic vote to oust speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Jeff Landry maintains huge cash lead over Shawn Wilson ahead of Louisiana governor primary — The Advocate, Baton Rouge

According to required filings, frontrunner Jeff Landry has at least $4.5 million in his campaign coffers — and Shawn Wilson, who has regularly come up second in the polls, has $721,000.

Case against cops in Ronald Greene’s death could fall apart as judge considers dismissals — Louisiana Illuminator, Baton Rouge

The possibility makes the federal civil rights charges that advocates are calling for in the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died at the hands of state patrol officers during a traffic stop in rural Louisiana in 2019, all the more important. People expect these state charges to be dropped.

