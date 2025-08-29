A Better New Orleans

© 2025
Published August 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
When people say New Orleans isn't what it used to be they're not only referring to how much the city has changed in the 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, but also about what's still missing.

In our final episode, host Terry Baquet brings of stories of things that were lost like neighborhood schools and a longstanding hospital and one of something that came back but greatly reduced like the formerly robust public transit system.

What Was Lost, is a podcast from Verite News and WWNO and WRKF.

