Marcus Magee

Marcus proudly claims New Orleans as home, having spent his early years there before building his life and career in Baton Rouge. With more than twenty years of sales and client development experience, he brings a relationship-focused approach to helping businesses and organizations reach the audiences that matter most.

A father of three girls, Marcus is a sports enthusiast, a community-minded connector, and someone who genuinely enjoys meeting new people and learning their stories. His work at WRKF is driven by a passion for strengthening local partnerships and helping mission-driven organizations share their impact with the Capital Region.