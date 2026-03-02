Here's how two very different films — 'Sirāt' and 'F1' — built worlds in sound

The Oscar-nominated movies Sirāt and F1 are in some ways at opposite ends of the storytelling spectrum.

Set in the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula One racing, F1 is the archetypal summer blockbuster. It stars Brad Pitt as a washed-up driver looking for a late-career break, and comes equipped with a fittingly bombastic soundtrack.

Sirāt, meanwhile, is an eerie sort-of-road-movie set in the wind-swept Moroccan desert. The mostly Spanish-and-French-language film tells the story of a middle-aged man's journey across this vast and inhospitable wasteland in search of his daughter. He hasn't heard from her in months and asks after her at a desert rave, her last known location.

Yet these very different movies actually have quite a bit in common. They both feature vehicles in motion across challenging landscapes. Both of their plotlines include sudden, traumatic shocks. And they both use sound to deeply immerse the viewer.

Along with Frankenstein, One Battle After Another and Sinners, Sirāt and F1 are nominated for an Academy Award for achievement in sound.

You'll want to hear this one: Click the audio link above to learn how sound designers built the worlds of F1 and Sirāt.

