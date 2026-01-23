Gladys West, mathematician whose work paved the way for GPS, dies at 95

She navigated segregation to become an esteemed mathematician — and today, her work helps billions of people navigate the world.

Gladys West, whose pioneering career contributed key elements to what became the GPS satellite system and was later acknowledged as a "hidden figure" of GPS, died Saturday at age 95.

West "passed peacefully alongside her family and friends and is now in heaven with her loved ones," her family said as they announced her death.

West is credited with astounding accomplishments in mathematics, playing pivotal roles in charting orbital trajectories and creating accurate mathematical models of the Earth's shape that would eventually be used by the GPS satellite orbit.

But, as West admitted to member station VPM in 2020, she did not really rely on the groundbreaking system she helped create.

"I would say minimal," she replied when asked if she used GPS. "I prefer maps."

'A commitment to be the best I could be'

Born Gladys Mae Brown in 1930, West grew up in the Jim Crow Era, on a small farm in Dinwiddie County, Va., south of Richmond. She attended a one-room schoolhouse with one teacher, and in her memoir, It Began with a Dream, West wrote of the aspirations that grew during those early years.

"Every day I wished and dreamed of having more -- more books, more classrooms, more teachers, and more time to dream and imagine what life would be like if only I could fly away from the strenuous and seemingly never-ending work on our family farm."

Realizing that education could open doors to a new life, West added, "I made a commitment to be the best I could be and absorb as much knowledge that a little farm girl could handle."

As she neared graduation in her segregated high school, teachers urged her to pursue a degree in mathematics.

"If you had left it to me, I would have majored in home economics," she told VPM.

"I really did like geometry," she added. "I fell in love with that."

But first West, daughter of farmers who also worked jobs in a tobacco factory and for the railroad, would have to figure out a path to attending college.

"When she learned that the top senior in her high school was guaranteed a scholarship to college, she was motivated to earn that spot and successfully became valedictorian of her class," according to a profile of West in Notices Of The American Mathematical Society.

West used that scholarship to attend Virginia State College — an HBCU now known as Virginia State University — where she studied math and joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She then taught math and science in segregated schools in Virginia, earning her master's degree in 1955 — the same year President Dwight Eisenhower banned racial discrimination in federal hiring.

/ U.S. Navy / U.S. Navy In her work for the U.S. military, Gladys West "used complex algorithms to account for variations in gravitational, tidal and other forces that distort Earth's shape," according to the Defense Department.

Seeing limitations — and opportunities to overcome them

One year later, West was offered a job in Dahlgren, Va., at the Naval Proving Ground, which later became the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

"There were three other Black professionals," West recalled to VPM. "We were respectful to the leaders and tried to treat them the way we wanted them to treat us if we were in the same position."

One of the other professionals was Ira West, a mathematician; the pair married in 1957.

"I met her at a lunch break," Ira West told VPM in 2020, recalling what his future wife was wearing: a pleated blue skirt and a white blouse.

"When I first saw her, I knew there was something for me," he said. "But she didn't know there was something for her in looking at me."

The couple had three children and seven grandchildren; Ira West died in 2024.

Gladys West worked at the naval program for 42 years. In a 2021 interview, she said two things helped her cope with the limitations imposed by racism: She enjoyed her work; and she wanted more Black people to get a chance to do it.

"I always felt really responsible for being the best and doing the best that I could," she told the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, adding that by setting a positive example, she hoped to undermine discrimination.

"I always felt that I would give my best regardless of what was going on, to give my best of myself because I just respected myself that well."

Massive computers produced modeling data used for GPS

West's work grew in tandem with enormous gains in computing. She began her career at a time when cutting-edge computing meant that researchers' ideas had to be coded as zeros and ones, punched out on cards, and fed into massive machines.

"Sometimes they'd call you to see if you wanted to watch it, to see whether it blows up or it goes," West told Notices Of The American Mathematical Society in 2020. She added, "That was old time; it's much easier now."

Here's how the Department of Defense sums up some of West's pivotal work:

In the early 1960s, she participated in an award-winning, astronomical study that proved the regularity of Pluto's motion relative to Neptune.



From the mid-1970s through the 1980s, West used complex algorithms to account for variations in gravitational, tidal and other forces that distort Earth's shape. She programmed the IBM 7030 computer, also known as Stretch, to deliver increasingly refined calculations for an extremely accurate model of the Earth's shape, optimized for what ultimately became the GPS orbit used by satellites.

Without her work, and updates that came later, the intricately accurate navigation and timing of GPS would not have been possible, according to the U.S. Space Force.

A 'hidden figure' no more

For most of her life, West's abilities and achievements were not widely known – similar to other Black women doing pivotal work in science and math during the Cold War and highlighted in the 2016 book, Hidden Figures. But West received notable recognitions over the past decade, including the military's Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame in 2018 and the National Museum of the Surface Navy's Freedom of the Seas Exploration and Innovation Award in 2023. She also became the first woman to win the Prince Philip Medal, awarded by the U.K.'s Royal Academy of Engineering.

Speaking to VPM in 2020, West offered advice for young people facing adversity.

"You can give up and cause a whole lot of stress on yourself, or you can take what you have and make the best of it," she said. "Do your best work, work hard — all the kinds of things that make you feel proud — and be a real good person."

Despite the struggles of her childhood and the effects of racism on her career, West said she believes she accomplished all she could.

"I'm pretty satisfied that I used myself up," she said with a smile.

