An Ecuadorian-style Thanksgiving: Recreating holiday memories of a childhood recipe

Thanksgiving wouldn't be Thanksgiving for Morning Edition host A Martinez without his grandmother's bolones de verde.

The traditional Ecuadorian breakfast dish of deep-fried balls of chopped plantains with chicharrón (fried pork belly) or bacon and eggs may not be a holiday dish, but just one bite transports A back to Thanksgiving during his childhood. He remembers his grandmother placing a giant bolon (a deep fried ball) the size of a football on the table for people to pick at all day.

/ A Martinez / A Martinez A Martinez (left) with his grandmother.

A always wanted to make his grandmother's recipe but he didn't inherit her talent for cooking. So he got some help from Rick Martínez, a James Beard award-winning chef, author, and TV host. He showed A how to recreate a little piece of his childhood with his own take on bolones de verde.

You can listen to their conversation by hitting the blue play button above. Find the recipe below:

Bolones de Verde con Chicharrón y Huevos

Makes: about 15 small, eight medium or four large bolones

Ingredients:

3 large green plantains, peeled and sliced into 1-inch pieces.

1 cup Ecuadorian-style chicharron (fried pork belly pieces)

1 cup fried pork rinds (Mexican-style chicharrón), crumbled

1 large egg scrambled

3 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

6 tablespoons butter, vegetable oil or pork lard for frying

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add plantains, stirring occasionally until tender for about 25 to 35 minutes.

As an alternative, you can fry the plantains

Pour 1 quart of oil into a medium saucepan and heat on medium high. Working in batches, fry plantains until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Continue frying the remaining plantains.

2. Transfer plantains to a large bowl and using a potato masher, mallet or muddler, smash plantains until almost smooth and no large lumps remain.

3. Add chicharrónes, egg and salt and mix until completely combined.

4. Form into balls: 15 small ping pong-sized balls, 8 medium-sized balls or 4 large balls.

5. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

6. Add the plantains and cook, turning occasionally, until they are soft and golden, for 4 to 6 minutes.

7. Transfer the bolones to a paper towel- lined plate.

8. Serve warm with hot coffee and fried eggs on the side.



