© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Join the conversation: 'Caregiving' live call-in show to air on Aug. 20

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By WRKF Staff
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:37 PM CDT

"Caregiving in Southeast Louisiana" is a call-in show tied to our Caregiving series and partnership with the PBS documentary, "Caregiving," now streaming on the PBS app.

Join us Wednesday, Aug. 20 at noon for a live one-hour call in show highlighting Louisianians living through the caregiving crisis in America and providing conversation and resources for those in caregiving situations.

To join the conversation send us questions to caregiving@wwno.org.

Tags
Local News Louisiana NewsLouisiana
WRKF Staff
See stories by WRKF Staff