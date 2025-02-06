Crowd rallies against Trump, Elon Musk, ‘Project 2025’ at Louisiana State Capitol

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters flocked to state capitols across the country to rally against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Project 2025 agenda.

Tara Rodoni was among about 150 protesters who gathered at the state capitol in Baton Rouge for the “50 States, 50 Protests, One Day.” .

“ I think this is a wonderful representation. It's diverse. And if you notice, there's no hate. We're not attacking anybody. We're not threatening to kill anybody. We're not calling names or any of the derogatory stuff people see at rallies,” Rodoni said.

1 of 5 — Thorington_TrumpProtest_020525.jpg A crowd of protesters rallies against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Project 2025 agenda at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5, 2025. Brooke Thorington 2 of 5 — IMG_5943.jpg Protesters rally against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Project 2025 agenda at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5, 2025. Brooke Thorington 3 of 5 — IMG_5962.jpg Protesters rally against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Project 2025 agenda at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5, 2025. Brooke Thorington / WRKF 4 of 5 — IMG_5975.jpg Protesters rally against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Project 2025 agenda at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5, 2025. Brooke Thorington / WRKF 5 of 5 — IMG_5980.jpg Protesters rally against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the Project 2025 agenda at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Feb. 5, 2025. Brooke Thorington / WRKF

Protesters voiced their concerns about tech mogul Elon Musk, who is heading Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). They also protested cuts to federal programs, Trump’s cabinet appointees and his immigration policies, one saying it was unconstitutional to deport children who were born to immigrants in America.

“ We understand people vote for different reasons, but we all should be voting to support our Constitution. That has kept this country going for 248 years,” said Rodoni.

State senate candidate Quentin Anderson spoke to attendees and encouraged them to consider running for office.

“Every person that you read about in those history books, they were just another person that stepped up,” said Anderson.

Anderson is running for the seat vacated by Cleo Fields, who was elected to Congress in November.

”And if you're not willing to run, then support the people who are,” said Anderson.

The event was peaceful and Capitol police remained in their vehicles during the protest.