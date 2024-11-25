Thanksgiving travel 2024: Best and worst times to leave

One of the busiest travel periods of the year is fast approaching, as millions of people prepare to travel 50 miles or more to see family and friends for Thanksgiving.

Local travelers can expect more congestion on highways and at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport in the days leading up to and after the holiday.

Rain is in the forecast as a cold front moves through the area on Thanksgiving Day. Snow could be an issue for those heading to other destinations.

If you’re traveling to see loved ones, here are a few things to consider.

Weather outlook

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 69, Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Rain is expected Thanksgiving Day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 90. The sun will return on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 58, according to the National Weather Service.

If you’re headed elsewhere, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast. Fourteen states are currently under winter weather warnings, with up to 7 feet of snow expected in some areas, which could lead to travel disruptions.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Colorado, Idaho, Alaska, California, Oregon and Nevada, while the advisories cover areas in Michigan, Maine, Wyoming, New York, Wisconsin, Vermont, New Mexico and Minnesota through at least Wednesday.

Going to the airport? Beat the rush

According to AAA projections, nearly 6 million people are expected to fly domestically this Thanksgiving, up 2% from last year, and 11% from 2019, before the pandemic.

The busiest days for air travel will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, the TSA projects.

TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz recommends travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure time.

Koshetz said passengers should consider getting there even earlier if they need to park or check a bag.

“And before you leave for the airport, do check traffic and road conditions when defining how much time you will need to keep your travel as stress free as possible,” Koshetz added.

TSA PreCheck and CLEAR can help passengers avoid delays by getting them through security lines faster.

If you’re picking someone up at the airport, you can park and wait for them in front of the terminal, as long as you don’t leave your vehicle unattended. Only ticketed passengers can enter the gate area.

And if you want to bring home Thanksgiving leftovers, no problem. Here is a list of foods that can be taken through a TSA checkpoint.

Road travel: Plan ahead

Drivers will have something to be thankful for this holiday —cheaper gas prices.

AAA says they’re lower than they were last year. Right now, the average price of gas in Louisiana is $2.71, about 18 cents less than it was last Thanksgiving. The national average is $3.05, according to AAA.

AAA says the worst times to drive are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. It’ll be easier to head out on Thursday morning, when the roads are clearer. If you’re heading home on Sunday, AAA suggests leaving early in the morning to avoid traffic jams.

“With a record number of travelers expected to be on the road, drivers should follow traffic apps and local news alerts to avoid major delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

You’ll want to make sure your car is in good condition and have an emergency kit in case you run into unexpected issues while driving. This can include jumper cables, a first-aid kit, water, and snacks.

And be sure to buckle up. Louisiana State Police plan to ramp up patrols over the holiday with their statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The fine for not being properly restrained is $50 for the first violation. Subsequent offenses are $75.

“Since 2019, 54 people in Louisiana have died in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday,” Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.

“While we cannot know with certainty if any of them would be with us this Thanksgiving had they worn their seat belts, we do know the odds would have been in their favor.”