© 2022
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Fall Member Fest gift creates news and cultural programming. Call 855-893-9753 to donate!
News

Liner Notes: Exploring life’s 'in-between periods' with New Orleans artist Eva LoVullo

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Alana Schreiber
Published October 4, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Eva_LoVullo.jpg
Bottom row from left to right: Nelson Williams (bass), Eva LoVullo (vocals and guitar), Lyle Werner (guitar and fiddle). In back Dustin Smith (drums)

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified, a journalism initiative emphasizing community engagement. As part of this collaboration, we bring you the first edition of Liner Notes, our segment where we talk to Louisiana bands and dissect one of their original songs.

Today we are joined by New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Eva LoVullo and producer and violinist Katie Martucci. Eva tells us how a summer spent driving back and forth between Western Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee inspired the gloomy guitar riff that led to one of her latest hits, "Midnight Snack." And Katie explains how she used her violin as a way to communicate with the other instruments. Together they remind us that songwriting isn’t only about highlighting life’s most exciting moments. Sometimes the “in-between periods” are just as formative.

Tags
News Louisiana NewsLiner Notes
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber