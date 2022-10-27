You're Invited to Money Moves Baton Rouge

Improve your knowledge of finances at our FREE event!

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

WHERE: Baton Rouge Community College's Magnolia Library and Performing Arts Pavilion

WRKF presents a new financial literacy conference: Money Moves Baton Rouge. It's where community members from all walks of life can gain financial skills to help meet their families' current, future, and emergency needs.

WRKF is committed to providing educational sessions that do not promote any company, product, or service. Conference speakers are knowledgeable national and local financial professionals dedicated to providing impartial education and information.

Whatever your situation, don't miss this—REGISTER.

You'll Develop Financial Skills that Equip you for Success.

Investing Basics

Whatever your budget, learn how to invest responsibly and successfully.

Your Path to Retirement

How much money do you need to retire? What about healthcare? Find the answers from the experts.

Hot Financial Topics

From keeping a good credit score to avoiding identity theft, grow useful skills that put you in the best financial position.

