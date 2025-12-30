Where to recycle your live Christmas trees in SE Louisiana

If you need to dispose of a live Christmas tree you can recycle it through a variety of locations or via pick-up, but you have to make plans now.

The common denominator among all the parishes is that the trees are bare, free of all lights, ornaments, and flocking, and the tree stand is removed.

- Orleans Parish (New Orleans: Call 311 to schedule a pickup, or place trees curbside by 5 a.m. on your regular garbage day (January 6-9, 2026). Orleans uses recycled trees for coastal restoration projects. https://nola.gov/next/resilience-sustainability/adaptation-nature-solutions/christmas-tree-recycling/

- Jefferson Parish has two drop off locations open from January 5 – 17, David Drive (Metairie) & Lapalco Blvd (Marrero). For curbside pickup, place the trees out on January 7th for collection on the 8th, 9th, or 10th. https://www.jeffparish.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=502

- St. Charles Parish has drop off locations open now through January 14 at the East Bank Bridge Park. Locations on the West Bank include Bridge Park, IMTT Field, Monsanto Park, Montz Park, Des Allemands Playground.

- St. Charles Parish has curbside pick-up January 4 – 7. Put trees out the evening of January 4th for pickup January 5-7. https://www.stcharlesparish.gov/departments/planning-and-zoning/christmas-tree-recycling

- BREC has six locations to drop off live Christmas trees now through January 16: Flannery Road Park, Highland Road Park, Memorial Sports Complex, Plank Road Park, Scotlandville Parkway, Zachary Community Park. https://www.brec.org/calendar/detail/live-christmas-tree-recycling/23465

- In the Hammond area on the Northshore, Southeastern Louisiana University is collecting trees from January 6th through the end of the month at the Sustainability Center for wetland restoration. There are a number of other partners covering St. John the Baptist Parish and others. Visit: https://www.southeastern.edu/2025/12/southeastern-to-enhance-local-wetlands-with-discarded-christmas-trees/