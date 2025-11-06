Freakonomics and Ezra Klein to join WRKF weekends

You might have read the book, heard the interviews, or listened to the podcast. Now you can hear them every week on your local public radio station. Freakonomics and The Ezra Klein Show join WRKF every Saturday beginning November 8th.

Freakonomics Radio — Saturdays at 11am

Discover the hidden side of everything with Stephen J. Dubner, co-author of the Freakonomics books. Each week, Freakonomics Radio tells you things you always thought you knew (but didn’t) and things you never thought you wanted to know (but do). Freakonomics Radio ferrets out connections between seemingly unrelated things. The program explores the riddles of everyday life and the weird wrinkles of human nature— from cheating and crime to parenting and sports— using the tools of economics to explore real-world behavior. Host Stephen J. Dubner discovers the hidden side of everything in interviews with Nobel laureates and provocateurs, social scientists and entrepreneurs — and with his Freakonomics co-author Steve Levitt.

The Ezra Klein Show — Saturdays at 3pm

Ezra Klein invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike.

Take a look at WRKF's full program schedule here.