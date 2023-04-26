National Poetry Month on WRKF

As we celebrate National Poetry Month this April, WRKF brings you conversation and readings with current U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón.

New Letters on the Air: Poet Laureate Ada Limon

Sunday, April 30 at 5pm

We'll hear early work by our current U.S. Poet Laureate, Ada Limón. The author of six poetry books, including the 2022 collection, The Hurting Kind. She has long wanted her work to help people reconnect and recommit to the world. She talks about the influences of her first poetry teacher, the late Philip Levine, a former U.S. Poet Laureate himself. We also hear about her experiences in New York City as a copywriter during 9/11. Limón reads from her first three books, Lucky Wreck, This Big Fake World, and Sharks In The Rivers.