Money Moves Baton Rouge 2025

WRKF presents a free financial literacy conference aiming to help residents from all backgrounds and income levels gain the financial skills needed to meet their present, future, and emergency needs. The conference focuses on improving families' lives through better financial planning. WRKF is committed to delivering reliable information from knowledgeable financial professionals and providing impartial education that doesn't promote any company, product, or service.

The in-person conference will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Main Library at Goodwood. It will contain two subject tracks of two sessions each, for a total of four sessions.

9:00 – 9:45 Registration, complimentary coffee and pastries

10:00 – 10:50 Session 1

11:00 – 11:50 Session 2

Click here to register.