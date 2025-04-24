LSU provost to leave job amid campus leadership turmoil

LSU Provost Roy Haggerty, the highest ranking academic administrator on campus, will be leaving the university. He is the third high-profile departure from LSU this year.

LSU Board of Supervisors member Rémy Starns confirmed Wednesday to the Illuminator that Haggerty will soon leave the university.

Haggerty’s departure follows the resignation of Kimberly Lewis, executive vice president for finance and chief administrative officer, in February and General Counsel Winston DeCuir in January.

The LSU Board has not yet established a timeline for replacing Haggerty, Starns said, but he said it would likely be discussed at their next meeting Friday.

Haggerty has not yet responded to a request for comment for this report.