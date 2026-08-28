He lost his daughter to a faulty guardrail. He wants you to know it could happen to anyone

Every day, millions of Americans drive at full speed on the highway, not knowing that very close by, a safety measure intended to protect drivers could kill them.

Guardrails, the silver barriers at the edge of the road, are intended to minimize the damage in the event of a crash. But many are faulty and deadly.

Steve Eimers, aka The Guardrail Guy, is on a mission to fix faulty guardrails in the country after his daughter, Hannah, was killed by one in 2016. He speaks with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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