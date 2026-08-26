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Recalls paint only part of the food safety picture

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:38 PM CDT

Recalls of lettuce, jalapeno peppers and eggs because of foodborne illness outbreaks have put a spotlight on the safety of the U.S. food supply. How much do the recalls tell us?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi