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Drag performer remembers Dolly Parton

WBUR
Published August 26, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
A wand with a star is placed over Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Chris Pizzello/AP
A wand with a star is placed over Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason CoZmo, who has impersonated Dolly Parton for two decades, about what Parton meant to him.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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