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Judge lifts order blocking Landry's teacher stipend plan

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Aubri Juhasz
Published June 29, 2026 at 6:42 PM CDT
In this file photo, students at The Leah Chase School in New Orleans on Aug. 6, 2024.
Aubri Juhasz
/
WWNO
In this file photo, students at The Leah Chase School in New Orleans on Aug. 6, 2024.

A judge has cleared the way for Gov. Jeff Landry’s order cutting funding for public schools to pay for teacher stipends to take effect.

Education advocates had sued to block the plan, and Judge Richard "Chip" Moore, of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge, issued a temporary restraining order earlier this month.

But he lifted it on Monday and granted the state's motion to disqualify Baker Donelson, the law firm representing the advocates. The firm represents the state in a separate lawsuit and didn’t obtain the state's permission to take on the case in which it's the defendant.

Plaintiffs say Landry doesn’t have the authority to redirect money approved by the legislature for schools, and the court hasn’t weighed in yet.

A spokesperson for the plaintiffs said they’ll try to respond before the governor’s order takes effect on Wednesday.

Lawmakers approved Landry’s plan last week. It reduces funding for public schools by nearly $170 million to give teachers and some other employees $2,000 or $1,000 stipends.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
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Louisiana News
Aubri Juhasz
Aubri Juhasz covers education, focusing on New Orleans' charter schools, school funding and other statewide issues. She also helps edit the station’s news coverage.
See stories by Aubri Juhasz