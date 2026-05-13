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Consumers beware: Not all personal finance info should be shared with chatbots

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT
Illustration picture shows the ChatGPT artificial intelligence software, which generates human-like conversation, Feb. 3, 2023. (Nicolas Maeterlinck/Getty Images)
Nicolas Maeterlinck/Getty Images
Illustration picture shows the ChatGPT artificial intelligence software, which generates human-like conversation, Feb. 3, 2023. (Nicolas Maeterlinck/Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence can be a game changer for people looking to synthesize complicated information. But when it comes to personal finance, financial analysts urge users to beware and limit the amount of personal information shared with chatbots.

Personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary writes about it her recent column for the Washington Post. She joins host Robin Young to share her list of ‘don’ts’ and why they matter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom