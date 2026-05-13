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Capitol Access Minute: Official revenue forecast lowered; Sunday early voting legislation fails

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Brooke Thorington ,
Mel Bridges
Published May 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Baton Rouge Capitol Building.
Paul Braun
/
WRKF
Baton Rouge Capitol Building.

Legislation to add Sundays to the early voting period in Louisiana failed to advance along party lines in the House Governmental Affairs Committee Meeting Tuesday (May 12).

New Orleans Representative Ed Murray’s bill, HB 1048, would have added an additional weekend day for early voting.

The state’s official revenue forecast was lowered by more than $200 million across the next two budget years after the Revenue Estimating Conference released its latest figures on Monday. This forces legislators to scale back spending for both the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year that begins July 1st.

The REC says the reductions are tied to weaker individual income and corporate tax collections after lawmakers approved major tax changes in 2024, which lowered both personal and corporate income tax.

One of the constitutional amendments on the ballot this weekend pertains to moving teacher retirement funds to allow school systems to fund teacher pay raises. Another pertains to property tax and inventory tax exemptions.
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Louisiana News
Brooke Thorington
See stories by Brooke Thorington
Mel Bridges
Mel is the Louisiana Morning Edition Producer and General Assignment Reporter for WWNO in New Orleans. Before, she served as an intern covering politics for WWNO/WRKF and was the interim producer for Louisiana Morning Edition.
See stories by Mel Bridges