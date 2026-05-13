Californians feel the pinch of rising gas prices
California has long had some of the country's highest gas prices. Those numbers have climbed even higher with the Iran war, and people say they're feeling the financial burden.
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California has long had some of the country's highest gas prices. Those numbers have climbed even higher with the Iran war, and people say they're feeling the financial burden.
Copyright 2026 NPR