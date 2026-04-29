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Mic malfunction leads to 'O Canada' sing along

NPR | By Daniel Ofman,
Justine Kenin
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:55 PM CDT

In Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday night, the Sabres faced off against the Boston Bruins. The microphone malfunctioned during the singing of the Canadian anthem, but the crowd stepped up.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Ofman
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.