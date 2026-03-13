Some Gen Z Americans can't stop 'Chinamaxxing'
Despite rising tensions between the world's two largest economies, a growing number of young Americans are becoming captivated by China, as seen in the online trend "Chinamaxxing."
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Despite rising tensions between the world's two largest economies, a growing number of young Americans are becoming captivated by China, as seen in the online trend "Chinamaxxing."
Copyright 2026 NPR