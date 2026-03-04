Morning news brief
Israel continues airstrikes, as Iran widens regional attacks, Trump claims Iran would have struck first if U.S. had not acted, results are in for several U.S. Senate primaries ahead of the midterms.
Copyright 2026 NPR
