© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Kansas anti-transgender law on driver's licenses takes effect

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:51 AM CST
FILE - This image from the Kansas Department of Revenue shows a sample driver's license issued by the state's Division of Vehicles, first produced in June 2021. Officials under Kansas' Democratic governor are seeking to have the state resume changing gender identification on driver’s licenses of transgender people. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)
Kansas Department of Revenue via AP
FILE - This image from the Kansas Department of Revenue shows a sample driver's license issued by the state's Division of Vehicles, first produced in June 2021. Officials under Kansas' Democratic governor are seeking to have the state resume changing gender identification on driver’s licenses of transgender people. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Friday against a new law in Kansas that invalidates the driver’s licenses and birth certificates of nearly 2,000 transgender residents whose gender identity was listed on those documents.

The law took effect Thursday, after Republican lawmakers overrode the veto of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Logan Casey, director of policy research at the Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom