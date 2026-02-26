© 2026
What happens next with Iran?

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Greg Myre
Published February 26, 2026

Indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran have wrapped, and a deal was not reached on Tehran's nuclear program. NPR's weekly national security podcast Sources & Methods explores what's next.

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
