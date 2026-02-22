Remembering civil rights icon Joanne Bland
In a series of profiles of members of the civil rights generation, we visit JoAnne Bland in Selma, Ala. Bland marched for voting rights on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965 when she was just 11.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
In a series of profiles of members of the civil rights generation, we visit JoAnne Bland in Selma, Ala. Bland marched for voting rights on "Bloody Sunday" in 1965 when she was just 11.
Copyright 2026 NPR