Listen to some of our favorite stories from past Mardi Gras

As another Carnival season comes to an end, here are some of our reporters' favorite Mardi Gras radio stories they've reported, and other great listens.

New Orleans has beefed up security for Mardi Gras. For smaller parading krewes, it's costly Listen • 4:04

Just days before the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus was set to roll, Simonette Berry, one of the krewe’s captains — aka Overlord Apocalypse Meow, her official title — received the parade’s security bill.

They’d been warned that costs would be higher this year because of the New Year’s Day attack on Bourbon Street. Still, it was a shock when the invoice came in. Read the full story. (Drew Hawkins, 2025)

A South Asian krewe in New Orleans wants to ‘put the masala in Mardi Gras’ Listen • 4:24

New Orleans Mardi Gras has become increasingly diverse over the past few years. The Krewe da Bhan Gras is an example of this.

The group, made up of about 50 people from across the South Asian diaspora, debuted in 2023 to much fanfare, performing traditional Indian dances set to modern music in vibrant costumes along the parade route — think Bollywood meets Mardi Gras. Read the full story. (Drew Hawkins, 2024)

What goes into a handmade Mardi Gras throw? Glue, glitter and (of course) throwing a party Listen • 4:34

A true Carnival veteran knows what makes a good throw: they’re homemade and unique to krewes. But these throws’ origin stories involve hours of work, bottles (and bottles) of glitter and the hands of many float riders crafting together ahead of their krewe’s time to roll. Read the full story. (Kezia Setyawan, 2023)

With the return of Mardi Gras marching bands, New Orleans’ streets are full of magic Listen • 3:49

Mardi Gras parades are back in New Orleans after a pandemic hiatus, and the city's beloved high school bands have returned to the streets.

"This is what makes Mardi Gras," says Asia Muhaimin, the band director at Warren Easton Charter High School.

Like a lot of native New Orleanians, Muhaimin lives for Mardi Gras. There's a recurring moment during parades that she describes as pure magic. Read the full story. (Aubri Juhasz, 2022)

In a year without parades, Mardi Gras in New Orleans is all about house floats Listen • 3:48

When Crissy Whalin and her 12-year-old son, Zephyr Cooke, settled in the New Orleans neighborhood of Algiers Point in 2020, the last thing they expected was a front-row seat to the city's Mardi Gras comeback.

Their neighborhood has emerged as a house float hotbed in recent weeks. There are more than 140 decorated homes within walking distance and thousands more a short drive away.

"I'm from California, where we would just be complaining," Whalin said. "People in New Orleans know how to take the crap and make something great with it." Read the full story. (Aubri Juhasz, 2021)

What are the environmental consequences of all that glitter? Listen • 5:13

This time of year in New Orleans, it’s almost raining plastic, from beads to glitter, lots of glitter. But what happens to all that sparkly stuff after it washes away? Read the full story. (Travis Lux, 2018)