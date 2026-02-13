EPA will stop regulating greenhouse gases
The EPA has reversed its position on whether or not it can regulate greenhouse gas emissions, eliminating influential rules that were pushing the auto industry toward cleaner vehicles.
Copyright 2026 NPR
