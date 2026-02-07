© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Temperature check by voters in Minnesota

NPR | By Dana Ferguson
Published February 7, 2026 at 4:17 PM CST

In the first electoral temperature check in Minnesota since President Trump launched Operation Metro Surge to ramp up immigration enforcement in the state, voters had a lot to say.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Dana Ferguson