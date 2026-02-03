New Orleans Mardi Gras safety plans: SEAR 1 classification, street closures, more

More than 1,800 federal, state and local law enforcement officials will be present in New Orleans during Mardi Gras weekend and through Fat Tuesday.

At a press conference Monday (Feb. 2), city safety officials said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated Mardi Gras as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) 1 event — the highest safety classification — and is sending more than 500 National Guard members and some equipment. That’s in addition to the roughly 1,000 state and local police officers already in place.

“You're gonna see hard closures with barricades on streets,” said Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Michael Harrison. “You're gonna see archers on sidewalks. You're gonna see heavy equipment closures on all of the side streets. You're gonna see [the] National Guard with vehicles, using their vehicles and their personnel to close some of the side streets.”

This comes on the heels of a shooting that left five injured at a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, Louisiana, on January 31. Two of the victims — including a 6-year-old child — are in critical condition, but are expected to survive, according to WBRZ. Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officials also announced that Bourbon Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from February 6 through 8, and again February 13 through 17. The French Quarter will also see an enhanced security presence during that time.

The New Orleans Health and Human Services Department also announced first aid stations along the parade routes, including mobile nursing stations and sensory bags. They will be located at:

Louisiana Ave. and St. Charles Ave.

St. Andrew St. and St. Charles Ave.

Howard Ave. and St. Charles Ave.

Canal St. and St. Charles Ave.

Along the Endymion Parade Route, first aid stations will be available on Feb. 14 at the following locations:

S. Galvez St. and Canal St.

Norman C. Francis Pkwy. and Canal St.

Orleans Ave. and N. Hennessey St.

City officials stressed that above all, security presence will be non-intrusive, and compared it to the level of security in place during last year’s Super Bowl.

“ Our main priority is to make sure that the City of New Orleans puts on a really fun and amazing and memorable Mardi Gras, but at the same time, [making sure] that everyone is safe,” Mayor Helena Moreno said. “The efforts that we are taking are to ensure that there are no major accidents, that there are no major acts of violence.”

