New Orleans high school focused on protecting the coast will close

A New Orleans high school focused on teaching students to protect the coast will close at the end of this school year.

New Harmony High School’s board of directors voted last month to surrender the school’s charter when it expires in June, its founder, Sunny Dawn Summer, confirmed in an email.

The school, which received a D-rating from the state for 2025 and has posted lower test scores in recent years, wouldn’t have qualified for an extension under the state’s renewal standards .

New Harmony , a state-authorized charter school, moved to a larger building in the Bywater over the summer after seven years in the Bayou St. John neighborhood.

The school’s enrollment has ticked up slightly in recent years, to 332 students this fall.

In an email, executive director Joshua Washington said leaders decided to close the school “after careful consideration of the criteria required for charter renewal.”

In 2022-23, 53% of students at New Harmony scored basic or above on state exams, two percentage points higher than the district’s overall rate.

But over the next two years, while the district’s rate climbed to 55%, New Harmony’s declined to 37%, and its letter grade fell from a C to a D.

The school’s on-time graduation rate in recent years was 60%, compared with the district’s 81%.

Washington said while the school’s test scores don’t fully capture the “vibrant community” and students’ personal growth and social-emotional learning, New Harmony is “steadfast in our belief that our students deserve access to the highest level of academic growth.”

“By relinquishing our charter now, we are ensuring a deliberate and supportive transition for our students,” he said.

Students who are not graduating will likely have priority status when applying for seats at other public schools through the district’s ongoing enrollment process . New Orleans' school board is expected to approve the request at its meeting on Thursday.

“We are deeply grateful to the students, families, and staff who have built the New Harmony legacy, and we are committed to maintaining a safe, rigorous, and positive learning environment for the remainder of this school year,” Washington said.