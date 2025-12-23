Morning news brief
U.S. says it struck another alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific, a judge rules deported Venezuelans be returned to the U.S., top Heritage Foundation officials leaving amid rift in GOP.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
U.S. says it struck another alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific, a judge rules deported Venezuelans be returned to the U.S., top Heritage Foundation officials leaving amid rift in GOP.
Copyright 2025 NPR