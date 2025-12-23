© 2025
How 'aesthetic' became an adjective

By Linah Mohammad,
Ailsa ChangSarah Handel
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:57 PM CST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shane O'Neill of The Washington Post about the word "aesthetic" and its evolution from art criticism and design theory to online speak and the White House.

