Where ISIS is still active today
The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
The Islamic State lost its territorial stronghold in the Middle East years ago, but its influence didn't disappear. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Aaron Zelin about how ISIS looks now.
Copyright 2025 NPR