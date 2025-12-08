© 2025
Why the U.S. cannot just copy Europe's Hep B guidance

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:57 AM CST

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine committee voted last week to change decades of guidance over Hepatitis B vaccines for children, several committee members referenced the approach in Denmark and other European nations. But experts warn that the system is not replicable in the U.S.

Host Robin Young speaks to professor Beate Kampmann, director of the Centre for Global Health at the Charité University of Medicine, Berlin, for more.

Here & Now Newsroom