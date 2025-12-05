Morning news brief
Hegseth under fire amid new Signalgate report and boat strike briefing, the FBI arrests man they say planted pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, SCOTUS allows Texas to use gerrymandered map.
Copyright 2025 NPR
