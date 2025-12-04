What a former military lawyer's thinks of Admiral Bradley issuing second strike on alleged drug boat

Senior members of the House of Representatives and Senate armed services committees received a classified briefing from Navy Admiral Frank Bradley on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized Bradley to order a follow-up strike on survivors of the first attack on a suspected drug boat in September. The legality of this second strike is under scrutiny.

We speak with Rachel VanLandingham, a former military lawyer and current law professor at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, about whether Bradley’s reasoning for issuing the second strike was lawful.

