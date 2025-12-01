Morning news brief
Trump administration halts asylum decisions after National Guard attack, lawmakers want congressional reviews of boat strikes, U.S. envoy returns to Moscow Monday as peace deal negotiations continue.
Copyright 2025 NPR
