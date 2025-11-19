UNO player banned by NCAA for role in sports betting scheme acknowledges he point-shaved

One of the college basketball players banned by the NCAA for participating in sports-betting operations has acknowledged his role in a gambling scheme.

Former University of New Orleans guard Dae Dae Hunter said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he participated in point-shaving.

“I did go out there and not do my best: basically shooting the ball and not actually trying to make it,” Hunter said on the show, which aired Monday. "I just had a child. The school wasn’t paying me, so I was trying to get money to actually take care of my child.”

Hunter and two New Orleans teammates are among six players who had their eligibility revoked by the NCAA after an investigation. The Committee on Infractions found that Hunter, Dyquavian Short and Jamond Vincent, Arizona State's Chatton “BJ” Freeman and Mississippi Valley State's Donovan Sanders and Alvin Stredic either manipulated their performances to lose games, not cover bet lines or ensure certain prop bets were reached, or provided information that enabled others to do so during the 2024-25 regular season.

The NCAA said in October it was investigating at least 30 current or former players for gambling allegations. The violations at New Orleans against Hunter, Short and Vincent came to light after the organization received a tip about game manipulation.

Asked on “Good Morning America” if he was ever worried about not satisfying what he was asked by an unidentified bettor, Hunter said, “95%, we were going to get the job done.” He said he intentionally misled NCAA investigators.

“I told them I wasn’t doing it," Hunter said. "I told them I didn’t know anything. But the whole time, basically I knew. I knew everything. I was trying to lie because I thought I wouldn’t get my way out of it.”