Oyster enforcement in Louisiana nets 10 immigration arrests

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator

Ten people were arrested earlier this month for alleged immigration violations during a joint state and federal patrol of oyster beds in St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported the arrests Nov. 10 following its enforcement efforts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard. The agencies conducted their operation Nov. 3-4.

Wildlife and Fisheries personnel boarded oyster vessels to check oyster fishing regulation compliance, and Coast Guard and Border Protection agents reviewed crew members’ immigration status, according to an LDWF news release.

No additional information about the immigration arrests was provided.

LDWF agents issued three citations to fishermen who did not possess seed ground gear permits and two citations for failing to report oyster harvest data. Agents seized 27 sacks of oysters and returned them to the oyster seed ground.

Oyster harvesting violations can result in a fine reaching $350 fine for each offense.